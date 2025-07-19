U.S. Tightens Reins on Mexico Over Flight Slot Disputes

The U.S. government is initiating a series of targeted measures against Mexico following decisions made by the Mexican government to cancel certain flight slots for American carriers and enforce relocation of cargo operations in Mexico City. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has indicated that if concerns from 2022 and 2023 are not addressed, flight requests from Mexico could be disapproved.

Delta Airlines has noted that the withdrawal of the U.S. Department of Transportation's approval could significantly affect consumers, jobs, and competition between the U.S. and Mexico. The department highlighted Mexico's non-compliance with a bilateral air agreement stemming from its abrupt rescinding of slots and relocation demands.

Despite expectations for alleviating congestion at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport, progress has stalled since a commitment made three years ago. USDOT emphasized that Mexico's actions are detrimental to market competition and have financial repercussions for American businesses.

