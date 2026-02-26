Himachal Pradesh SDRF Triumphs at Regional Rescue Competition
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) claimed victory in the regional collapsed structure search and rescue operation competition in Ghaziabad, organized by the NDRF. The event featured eight teams, and Himachal's team achieved first place, showcasing exceptional skills and teamwork.
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has emerged victorious in the regional collapsed structure search and rescue operation competition held in Ghaziabad, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
The competition, organized by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), took place from February 23 to 26 and featured eight teams from various regions, including two from Uttarakhand, as well as teams from Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
The Himachal Pradesh team claimed the top position by demonstrating exceptional professionalism, coordination, and operational excellence, emphasizing their superior skills and effective team dynamics.
