Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Helicopter Crash Sparks Investigation

A tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand this May claimed six lives when the rotor blade of the aircraft collided with an overhead fibre cable, according to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The Bell 407 helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd and powered by a Rolls Royce engine, met its fate shortly after departing from the Kharsali helipad.

The accident occurred merely 24 minutes into the flight, with the crash site pinpointed at Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Despite attempts to land on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Road, the helicopter eventually tumbled down a hillside, coming to rest against a tree. Fortunately, no fire ensued, but the damage proved fatal for the pilot and five passengers.

Ongoing investigations seek to uncover the root cause of the crash, with support from representatives of the US National Transportation Safety Board and Canada's Transportation Safety Board. Their collaboration aims to ensure a thorough understanding of the incident to enhance future aerial safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)