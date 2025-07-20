Left Menu

Roseate Hotels: Eyeing Global Expansion and Better Hospitality Standards

Roseate Hotels and Resorts plans to expand into international markets, including Dubai and Europe. CEO Kush Kapoor highlights the importance of improving hospitality job conditions and reducing compliance burdens in India. The focus remains on upscale markets and tier 2 and 3 cities, with an emphasis on strategic locations.

Updated: 20-07-2025 11:03 IST
Roseate Hotels and Resorts is preparing to expand into new international markets such as Dubai, Italy, France, and Switzerland. The company, currently owning luxury properties in India and the UK, aims to diversify its portfolio with a mix of managed and owned properties, according to CEO Kush Kapoor.

In a recent interview with PTI, Kapoor stressed the importance of better marketing India, streamlining visa processes, and enhancing working conditions in the hospitality industry to attract more foreign tourists and talent. Rationalising GST rates and reducing hotel compliance burdens were recommended as essential measures.

Kapoor also detailed Roseate's expansion plans within India, highlighting the upcoming Noida hotel opening and development projects in Rishikesh and Goa. Prioritizing hotel sizes between 30 and 250 rooms, Roseate remains committed to enhancing employee conditions and avoiding becoming a large 'Shaadi' venue.

