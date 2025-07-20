Russia Thwarts Drone Onslaught Over Moscow

In an extensive overnight operation, Russia's defense ministry and the mayor of Moscow announced the successful interception of 142 drones, 27 of which were over Moscow.

The drones, reportedly targeting various regions in the European part of Russia, as well as the Black Sea, included four headed toward the Russian capital. These were downed Sunday morning, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirming the incidents via Telegram at 1000 local time (0700 GMT).

Disruptions were significant in air travel, as Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation watchdog, reported that four major Moscow airports experienced diversions affecting 134 flights. By late morning, Vnukovo and Grabtsevo airports were still shut down to air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)