Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Drone Onslaught Over Moscow

Russia's defense ministry and Moscow's mayor reported the downing of 142 drones overnight. The attacks affected the Moscow region and the Black Sea, prompting flight diversions at major airports. Two airports remained closed as of 1000 Moscow time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:50 IST
Russia Thwarts Drone Onslaught Over Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extensive overnight operation, Russia's defense ministry and the mayor of Moscow announced the successful interception of 142 drones, 27 of which were over Moscow.

The drones, reportedly targeting various regions in the European part of Russia, as well as the Black Sea, included four headed toward the Russian capital. These were downed Sunday morning, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirming the incidents via Telegram at 1000 local time (0700 GMT).

Disruptions were significant in air travel, as Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation watchdog, reported that four major Moscow airports experienced diversions affecting 134 flights. By late morning, Vnukovo and Grabtsevo airports were still shut down to air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025