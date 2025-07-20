Kinetic Green CEO Urges Government Action on Rare-Earth Supply Crisis

Speaking at an event to unveil a new electric luxury golf cart, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, CEO of Kinetic Green, emphasized the critical need for government intervention regarding the rare-earth materials issue faced by India's electric vehicle sector. She warned that while temporary solutions have been found, significant challenges lie ahead, stressing that changing product designs and supply chains is a complex, time-consuming process.

Motwani pointed out the two to three years needed for automakers to localize the supply chain or switch technologies and urged for immediate government-to-government dialogue. Referencing the semiconductor shortage during COVID-19, she expressed hope that proactive measures will emerge, similar to past successful interventions.

In the interim, Kinetic Green is exploring alternative technologies to mitigate the impact of China's restrictions on rare-earth materials, a move she admits is less than ideal. China holds a stronghold over the global processing of rare-earth elements, crucial for sectors ranging from automobiles to clean energy. Consequently, a national mission has been launched to tackle such vulnerabilities through incentives and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)