Left Menu

India's Tyre Sector: Navigating Growth Amid Trade Uncertainties

India's tyre industry anticipates a 7-8% revenue growth this fiscal, largely driven by replacement demand. However, trade tensions, potential dumping by China, and rising raw material costs pose challenges. Despite these, stable input costs and strategic investments aim to sustain profitability and sector stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:46 IST
India's Tyre Sector: Navigating Growth Amid Trade Uncertainties
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian tyre industry is projected to witness a steady revenue growth of 7-8% this fiscal year, primarily fueled by robust replacement demand, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. Although original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand is expected to remain subdued, exports are anticipated to hold steady.

The report underlines that the sector will face challenges from escalating trade tensions and the risk of Chinese producers diverting inventory towards India due to US tariffs. This situation could pressure domestic realisations, despite a slight uptick in revenue expected from rising premiumisation.

Operating profitability is anticipated to stay at 13-13.5%, bolstered by stable input costs. Domestic demand will continue to dominate, fueling 75% of total volume, as export expansion is supported by demand from regions like Europe and Latin America. However, new US tariffs on Indian goods and potential import surges could threaten India's price competitiveness.

India's anti-dumping measures aim to curb cheap imports, with specific levies on Chinese products. Nonetheless, the influx of low-cost tyres from other segments may pressure realisations further. Meanwhile, the sector plans capital spending of about Rs 6,000 crore, focusing on passenger car and two-wheeler segments to enhance efficiency and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025