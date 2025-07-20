Air Arabia Takes Flight: New Saudi Low-Cost Airline Launched

Air Arabia, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has secured a successful bid alongside two other firms to launch a new Saudi low-cost airline. This announcement was made by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation on Sunday.

The new airline aims to facilitate both domestic and international travel, operating out of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. With this initiative, Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its aviation sector and connect more destinations efficiently.

The entry of Air Arabia into the Saudi aviation landscape is a significant milestone, potentially reshaping low-cost air travel in the region and offering passengers more affordable and convenient options.