Air Arabia Takes Flight: New Saudi Low-Cost Airline Launched

Air Arabia, part of an alliance of three companies, has won a bid to operate a new Saudi low-cost airline. This new carrier will offer domestic and international flights from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as announced by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air Arabia, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has secured a successful bid alongside two other firms to launch a new Saudi low-cost airline. This announcement was made by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation on Sunday.

The new airline aims to facilitate both domestic and international travel, operating out of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. With this initiative, Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its aviation sector and connect more destinations efficiently.

The entry of Air Arabia into the Saudi aviation landscape is a significant milestone, potentially reshaping low-cost air travel in the region and offering passengers more affordable and convenient options.

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

