Indiqube Spaces Gears Up for IPO Amid Expanding Coworking Boom

Coworking company Indiqube Spaces Ltd will launch an IPO in July to address recent annual losses. Despite posting a net loss of Rs 341.50 crore, the company increased its total income to Rs 1,102.93 crore. The IPO aims to raise Rs 700 crore, with proceeds funding expansion and debt repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:43 IST
Indiqube Spaces Ltd, a prominent player in the coworking sector, is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on July 23, with the goal of raising Rs 700 crore. This move comes after reporting a net loss of Rs 341.50 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Despite financial setbacks, Indiqube has seen growth, with total income rising to Rs 1,102.93 crore in 2024-25, driven by higher demand for flexible office spaces. The company plans to allocate a majority of the IPO proceeds for expanding its network of managed office centers and reducing debt.

As the coworking industry continues to expand, with existing market players like Awfis and Smartworks already listed, the demand for office leasing in India's top cities is poised to surpass previous records of 90 million square feet in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

