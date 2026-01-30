Meesho Q3 net loss widens to Rs 491 crore

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:39 IST
E-commerce firm Meesho has reported a widening of loss to Rs 490.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, mainly due to a significant jump in expenses during the festive season. The company had posted a loss of Rs 37.43 crore in the year-ago period. Meesho's expenses increased by about 44 per cent during the quarter, especially in the category of ''other expense'', which has been a significant portion of the total spending across the reported period. The e-commerce firm posted expenses of close to Rs 4,071 crore, out of which ''other expenses'' stood at Rs 3,821.3 crore, or about 94 per cent, of the total during the reported quarter. Meesho posted a 31 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,517.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,678.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter. ''Our third quarter results reflect the strength of Meesho's flywheel, with more users transacting more frequently, driving platform growth while building long-term habits in previously underserved markets,'' Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said in a statement. The company during the quarter recorded a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in placed orders to 69 crore, while annual transacting users grew 34 per cent year-on-year to 25.1 crore, the statement said. Driven by strong user growth and increasing purchase frequency, Meesho reported net merchandise value (NMV) of Rs 10,995 crore in the third quarter of FY26, representing 26 per cent year-on-year growth. Meesho's cash balance stood at Rs 7,277 crore, including Rs 4,088 crore raised through its initial public offering in December. The company said NMV growth in the quarter needs to be viewed in the context of festive calendar shifts. It said Diwali fell in mid-October in 2025, compared to early November in 2024, which led to a shift of some festival shopping from the third quarter into the second quarter. ''Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale started on September 19, 2025, vs September 27 in 2024. Hence, a more meaningful comparison combines Q2 and Q3 FY26 for festive calendar shifts. Together, these quarters delivered Rs 21,510 crore in NMV, growing 37 per cent YoY,'' the statement said.

