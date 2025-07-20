Left Menu

Signature Global's Ambitious Rs 6,000 Crore Housing Launch in Gurugram

Signature Global plans to launch Rs 6,000 crore worth of housing projects in Gurugram this quarter to meet ongoing demand. The realty firm's chairman, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, expressed confidence in meeting their fiscal target despite a recent dip in pre-sales due to market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:22 IST
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, is set to launch housing projects valued at Rs 6,000 crore in Gurugram within the current quarter. This strategic move aims to address the persistent demand from both end-users and investors, amidst a backdrop of shifting market dynamics.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Signature Global was ranked as the fifth-largest real estate company by sales bookings, trailing behind industry giants like Godrej Properties and DLF. Last fiscal year, the company recorded unprecedented pre-sales of Rs 10,290 crore, fueling its current expansion plan.

Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal expressed optimism about the ongoing demand, particularly in the Rs 2-4 crore price bracket, dismissing concerns about a housing bubble in Gurugram. The firm also aims to raise Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures to support business expansion and debt refinancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

