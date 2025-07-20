Left Menu

Veteran Pilot Joins Probe into Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has deployed veteran pilot Captain RS Sandhu as a domain expert to aid in the investigation of the recent Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 260 fatalities. Sandhu brings significant experience and expertise to the ongoing inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:28 IST
Aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing probe into the tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad has seen a significant development with the inclusion of veteran aviator Captain RS Sandhu as a domain expert. The catastrophic accident, which resulted in 260 deaths, including 19 on the ground, has drawn significant public and professional attention.

Sandhu, a former Air India director of operations and designated Boeing 787-8 examiner, offers a wealth of experience. He had previously taken delivery of the ill-fated aircraft in 2013. This move follows calls from pilot unions for the involvement of subject matter experts in the investigation led by a five-member AAIB team.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's decision to include experts like Sandhu aims to enhance the probe's depth and accuracy. Meanwhile, various aviation professionals, including engineers and psychologists, are contributing their expertise, responding to union concerns about comprehensive analysis of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

