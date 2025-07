Panasonic Energy India Announces New Leadership with Akio Fujita as CMD

Panasonic Energy India has announced the appointment of Akio Fujita as its new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). The change in leadership, effective from July 1, 2025, aims to bolster the company's business and distribution strategies across the region.

Fujita, who previously strategized at the Consumer Energy Business Unit of Panasonic Energy Company Ltd in Japan, steps into this role as a successor to Akinori Isomura. His experience is expected to drive growth in India's rapidly evolving market.

In his inaugural statement, Fujita emphasized a focus on expanding distribution networks and enhancing the product portfolio. He aims to deliver high-quality, leak-proof, and safe batteries, aligning with consumer demands. Panasonic Energy India Co., Ltd, a leader in dry cell battery manufacturing, considers India a key strategic market.

(With inputs from agencies.)