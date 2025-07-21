Odgers Announces Leadership Transition in India: Kaushik DasGupta Promoted to Managing Partner

Odgers, a prominent global executive search firm, has announced a key leadership transition within its India operations. Kaushik DasGupta, who currently oversees the Consumer, Retail & Media practice in Asia-Pacific, has been promoted to Managing Partner – India. He succeeds Dr. Prasad Medury, who will continue as Chairman India.

DasGupta's influence in the Consumer practice has been significant, as he drove its rise to become Odgers' second-largest practice in India behind the Industrial sector. His expertise and dedication to executive search have been noteworthy, with a career deeply rooted in the field, including long-term roles with leading search firms.

Dr. Medury's tenure marked a period of exceptional growth for Odgers India. As he transitions to the Chairman role, Medury expressed confidence in DasGupta's capacity to further elevate the firm. Odgers, with a history of global talent acquisition, remains committed to expanding its impact in the Indian and international markets.

