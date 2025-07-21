Odgers Announces Leadership Transition in India: Kaushik DasGupta Promoted to Managing Partner
Odgers, a global executive search firm, announced Kaushik DasGupta's promotion to Managing Partner for India. DasGupta, noted for his leadership in the Consumer practice, succeeds Dr. Prasad Medury, who will remain as Chairman. Both leaders aim for continued growth and global expansion of Odgers India.
- Country:
- United States
Odgers, a prominent global executive search firm, has announced a key leadership transition within its India operations. Kaushik DasGupta, who currently oversees the Consumer, Retail & Media practice in Asia-Pacific, has been promoted to Managing Partner – India. He succeeds Dr. Prasad Medury, who will continue as Chairman India.
DasGupta's influence in the Consumer practice has been significant, as he drove its rise to become Odgers' second-largest practice in India behind the Industrial sector. His expertise and dedication to executive search have been noteworthy, with a career deeply rooted in the field, including long-term roles with leading search firms.
Dr. Medury's tenure marked a period of exceptional growth for Odgers India. As he transitions to the Chairman role, Medury expressed confidence in DasGupta's capacity to further elevate the firm. Odgers, with a history of global talent acquisition, remains committed to expanding its impact in the Indian and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)