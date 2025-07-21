Left Menu

Odgers Announces Leadership Transition in India: Kaushik DasGupta Promoted to Managing Partner

Odgers, a global executive search firm, announced Kaushik DasGupta's promotion to Managing Partner for India. DasGupta, noted for his leadership in the Consumer practice, succeeds Dr. Prasad Medury, who will remain as Chairman. Both leaders aim for continued growth and global expansion of Odgers India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:16 IST
Odgers Announces Leadership Transition in India: Kaushik DasGupta Promoted to Managing Partner
  • Country:
  • United States

Odgers, a prominent global executive search firm, has announced a key leadership transition within its India operations. Kaushik DasGupta, who currently oversees the Consumer, Retail & Media practice in Asia-Pacific, has been promoted to Managing Partner – India. He succeeds Dr. Prasad Medury, who will continue as Chairman India.

DasGupta's influence in the Consumer practice has been significant, as he drove its rise to become Odgers' second-largest practice in India behind the Industrial sector. His expertise and dedication to executive search have been noteworthy, with a career deeply rooted in the field, including long-term roles with leading search firms.

Dr. Medury's tenure marked a period of exceptional growth for Odgers India. As he transitions to the Chairman role, Medury expressed confidence in DasGupta's capacity to further elevate the firm. Odgers, with a history of global talent acquisition, remains committed to expanding its impact in the Indian and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025