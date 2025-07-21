Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Expanding Network: Aiming for 500 More Service Touchpoints

Maruti Suzuki India plans to set up 500 new service touchpoints this financial year. Having already expanded to 5,500 locations by opening a facility in Udaipur, the company targets customer convenience and a robust service network capable of handling millions of vehicles annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's largest carmaker, announced its ambitious plan to establish 500 additional service touchpoints within this financial year. This expansion follows the inauguration of a new service facility in Udaipur, pushing their total to an impressive 5,500 locations across India.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi highlighted that in the FY 2024-25, the company successfully added 460 service points, exceeding a rate of one new opening per day. With 91 already operational this year, the company is on track to achieve its goal.

For potential car buyers, proximity and reliability of service workshops play a crucial role in purchasing decisions. Maruti Suzuki's widespread network, capable of servicing 30 million vehicles annually, provides peace of mind to customers, having serviced a record 27 million vehicles last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

