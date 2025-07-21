Countdown to Trade Talks: US-India Negotiation Intensifies
The US and India are in intensive discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement. The negotiations, involving senior trade representatives, aim for an interim pact before August 1, prior to the resumption of Trump-era tariffs. Critical issues include agriculture, autos, and tariff adjustments, with hopes for a formal deal by fall.
The stage is set for a high-stakes negotiation as the US team prepares to visit India in August for a fresh round of talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement. An official revealed that this crucial meeting succeeds the fifth round of discussions held in Washington last week.
Senior trade figures, including India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, are spearheading these pivotal discussions. The talks are timely, as the goal is to secure an interim agreement before the looming deadline of August 1, once the suspended Trump tariffs could be reinstated.
Critical issues that dominated the recent dialogue include agriculture and automobiles, addressing tariff adjustments, and negotiations on duty concessions for various sectors. The bilateral aspirations are clear: India seeks tariff relaxations, while the US desires concessions on industrial goods, outlining a highly strategic economic engagement between the two countries.
