Mumbai Gears Up for UPI TS 2025: Mega Roadshow to Boost Investment

The fourth mega roadshow promoting the UP International Trade Show 2025 will be in Mumbai, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's investment potential. Led by Rakesh Sachan, it will feature sector highlights, aiming to enhance the state's global business presence and emphasize progressive business strategies.

Mumbai Gears Up for UPI TS 2025: Mega Roadshow to Boost Investment
Mumbai is set to host the fourth mega roadshow on Friday as part of the promotional activities for the UP International Trade Show 2025. This event follows successful roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Khadi, and Village Industries, will spearhead the Mumbai roadshow, supported by state officials. The event will underscore Uttar Pradesh's advancements in infrastructure, business-friendly reforms, and its commitment to improving the Ease of Doing Business.

Attendees will include foreign diplomats, business associations, and tech startups. The roadshow will also feature presentations from top brands in various sectors, including technology and agro-processing. The final roadshow event is slated for July 30 in Ahmedabad.

