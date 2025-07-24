Tragic Plane Crash in Russia's Far East: No Survivors Found

In a tragic incident, the wreckage of a plane carrying 49 people has been discovered in Russia's Far East. Emergency services confirmed no survivors upon finding the burning fuselage on Thursday.

The plane crashed on a hillside south of Tynda, its intended destination. Images show debris scattered through dense forest, accompanied by smoke. Reports indicate difficult weather conditions during the flight.

The An-24 passenger plane, operated by Angara Airlines, was traveling from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda. Authorities have initiated an investigation into potential violations of flight safety that led to multiple deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)