Regulatory Turbulence: Air India Under DGCA Fire
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India due to various violations related to crew duty norms and operational procedures following the airline's voluntary disclosures. The notices cite infractions in training, rest, and duty periods on multiple flights. Air India pledges to address the concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has delivered a series of show cause notices to Air India, citing significant violations including cabin crew and duty period regulations. This comes in the wake of certain voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the regulator.
An official statement from Air India confirmed receipt of the notices and highlighted the airline's commitment to reply within the allotted time, underscoring their dedication to crew and passenger safety amidst these concerns.
The issued notices reveal breaches in training and operational procedures across several dates. Furthermore, a past tragedy involving an Air India aircraft crash on June 12 further spurred scrutiny. The airline now faces heightened regulatory oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shrikhand Yatra: Journey of Faith and Resilience Begins Amid Tightened Safety Measures
Delhi Police Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra with Enhanced Safety Measures
Unveiling Safety Measures: DMRC's Response to Metro Construction Mishap
Rishikesh Gears Up: High-Tech Surveillance and Safety Measures for Kanwar Yatra
Adventure Rides Return to Kerala's Scenic Trails with New Safety Measures