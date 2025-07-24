Regulatory Turbulence: Air India Under DGCA Fire

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has delivered a series of show cause notices to Air India, citing significant violations including cabin crew and duty period regulations. This comes in the wake of certain voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the regulator.

An official statement from Air India confirmed receipt of the notices and highlighted the airline's commitment to reply within the allotted time, underscoring their dedication to crew and passenger safety amidst these concerns.

The issued notices reveal breaches in training and operational procedures across several dates. Furthermore, a past tragedy involving an Air India aircraft crash on June 12 further spurred scrutiny. The airline now faces heightened regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)