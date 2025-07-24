Left Menu

Regulatory Turbulence: Air India Under DGCA Fire

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India due to various violations related to crew duty norms and operational procedures following the airline's voluntary disclosures. The notices cite infractions in training, rest, and duty periods on multiple flights. Air India pledges to address the concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:38 IST
Regulatory Turbulence: Air India Under DGCA Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has delivered a series of show cause notices to Air India, citing significant violations including cabin crew and duty period regulations. This comes in the wake of certain voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the regulator.

An official statement from Air India confirmed receipt of the notices and highlighted the airline's commitment to reply within the allotted time, underscoring their dedication to crew and passenger safety amidst these concerns.

The issued notices reveal breaches in training and operational procedures across several dates. Furthermore, a past tragedy involving an Air India aircraft crash on June 12 further spurred scrutiny. The airline now faces heightened regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025