IFL Enterprises Launches Into Organic Waste Management

IFL Enterprises, based in Ahmedabad, plans to diversify into organic waste management and recycling. This move aligns with the company's strategy to explore promising sectors. With industry growth expected at 10-12% CAGR, the initiative demonstrates IFL's commitment to innovation and value creation for stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad-based IFL Enterprises announced on Thursday that its board has approved a plan to venture into the business of organic waste management and recycling. This strategic move aims to diversify the company's portfolio and capitalize on emerging, high-demand sectors.

According to a statement from the company, the organic waste management and recycling industry is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12% over the next five years. This growth offers a promising opportunity for expansion.

Director Meet Chhatrala explained, "The expansion reflects IFL Enterprises' commitment to future-ready business models and long-term value creation for its stakeholders." Additionally, the agri-commodity trader revealed that Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services Pte Ltd has offered to acquire up to a 12% equity stake through a strategic investment route at a 100% premium to the current share price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

