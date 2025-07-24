IFL Enterprises Launches Into Organic Waste Management

Ahmedabad-based IFL Enterprises announced on Thursday that its board has approved a plan to venture into the business of organic waste management and recycling. This strategic move aims to diversify the company's portfolio and capitalize on emerging, high-demand sectors.

According to a statement from the company, the organic waste management and recycling industry is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12% over the next five years. This growth offers a promising opportunity for expansion.

Director Meet Chhatrala explained, "The expansion reflects IFL Enterprises' commitment to future-ready business models and long-term value creation for its stakeholders." Additionally, the agri-commodity trader revealed that Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services Pte Ltd has offered to acquire up to a 12% equity stake through a strategic investment route at a 100% premium to the current share price.

