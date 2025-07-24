Left Menu

TDI Infrastructure Becomes Debt-Free, Eyes Expansion

Realty firm TDI Infrastructure Ltd has cleared its entire Rs 2,000 crore debt, achieving a debt-free status. The company plans to focus on consolidating assets and developing townships and commercial properties. Future projects include re-launching TDI City in Kundli and entering the Ludhiana market.

Realty giant TDI Infrastructure Ltd has attained a significant milestone by clearing its entire Rs 2,000 crore of loans, achieving a status devoid of debt.

The company announced through a statement that it is now completely debt-free, attributing this to clearing obligations without restructuring or waivers. TDI is now set to focus on asset consolidation, township, and commercial property development.

According to TDI Infrastructure's Akshay Taneja, becoming debt-free marks a critical milestone in their transformation journey, demonstrating long-term discipline and commitment to maintaining financial integrity. The realty firm plans to re-launch TDI City, Kundli, and enter the Ludhiana micro-market with a new township project.

