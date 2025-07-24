Left Menu

Global Markets React Positively to US-Japan Trade Deal

World markets surged as optimism followed a recent US-Japan tariff agreement. Despite potential threats of new US tariffs on the EU, stocks rallied globally. Trump's trade agreements with Indonesia and the Philippines have stirred hopes for further negotiations. While some economies face risks, investor sentiment remains buoyant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:40 IST
Global Markets React Positively to US-Japan Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a positive turn for global markets, optimism soared following the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States and Japan. The deal, which lowered potential tariffs, has set a hopeful tone for future trade negotiations worldwide.

Despite looming threats from US President Donald Trump on imposing higher tariffs on the European Union, markets across Europe saw significant gains. Germany's DAX, Paris' CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 all experienced notable increases, reflecting a buoyant investor sentiment.

Trump's latest trade endeavors also saw agreements with Indonesia and the Philippines, though these carry risks of economic slowdown. As markets continue to react, attention shifts to potential upcoming trade deals with Europe, India, and China.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025