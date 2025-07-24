Global Markets React Positively to US-Japan Trade Deal

In a positive turn for global markets, optimism soared following the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States and Japan. The deal, which lowered potential tariffs, has set a hopeful tone for future trade negotiations worldwide.

Despite looming threats from US President Donald Trump on imposing higher tariffs on the European Union, markets across Europe saw significant gains. Germany's DAX, Paris' CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 all experienced notable increases, reflecting a buoyant investor sentiment.

Trump's latest trade endeavors also saw agreements with Indonesia and the Philippines, though these carry risks of economic slowdown. As markets continue to react, attention shifts to potential upcoming trade deals with Europe, India, and China.