Karnataka Model: A Blueprint for National Success

The Congress on Thursday highlighted the Centre's recognition of Karnataka's unprecedented economic model, praising its fusion of private sector investment and social welfare as a national benchmark.

Congress Communications head Jairam Ramesh referenced Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary's Lok Sabha statement, confirming Karnataka's impressive per capita NSDP of Rs 2,04,605, far surpassing the national average.

Ramesh emphasized this economic strategy's success, urging its adoption nationwide, underscoring Karnataka's leadership under Congress governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)