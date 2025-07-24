Left Menu

Karnataka Model: A Blueprint for National Success

The Congress lauds the Centre's acknowledgment of Karnataka's unmatched success, attributing it to a balanced mix of private investment and social welfare, setting an example for the nation. The state's per capita net state domestic product is significantly higher, showcasing its economic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday highlighted the Centre's recognition of Karnataka's unprecedented economic model, praising its fusion of private sector investment and social welfare as a national benchmark.

Congress Communications head Jairam Ramesh referenced Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary's Lok Sabha statement, confirming Karnataka's impressive per capita NSDP of Rs 2,04,605, far surpassing the national average.

Ramesh emphasized this economic strategy's success, urging its adoption nationwide, underscoring Karnataka's leadership under Congress governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

