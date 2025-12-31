Gujarat Bolsters Cyber Shield for Energy Infrastructure

The Gujarat government has announced the establishment of a core committee and a task force aimed at reinforcing the state's energy infrastructure against potential cyber threats.

This initiative will involve a comprehensive review, resulting in a strategic roadmap focusing on essential actions, training programs, and partnerships with academic institutions, to enhance cyber security further.

With modern systems like smart grids increasingly part of the state's energy architecture, this move underscores the urgent need to safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber vulnerabilities, ensuring robust defense mechanisms through coordinated state and national agency efforts.

