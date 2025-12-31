Gujarat Bolsters Cyber Shield for Energy Infrastructure
The Gujarat government has formed a core committee and task force to enhance the state's energy infrastructure against cyber attacks. These bodies will assess, strategize, and train stakeholders on cyber security, particularly as smart technologies are integrated into the power supply system, increasing vulnerability to cyber threats.
The Gujarat government has announced the establishment of a core committee and a task force aimed at reinforcing the state's energy infrastructure against potential cyber threats.
This initiative will involve a comprehensive review, resulting in a strategic roadmap focusing on essential actions, training programs, and partnerships with academic institutions, to enhance cyber security further.
With modern systems like smart grids increasingly part of the state's energy architecture, this move underscores the urgent need to safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber vulnerabilities, ensuring robust defense mechanisms through coordinated state and national agency efforts.
