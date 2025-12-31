Left Menu

Gujarat Bolsters Cyber Shield for Energy Infrastructure

The Gujarat government has formed a core committee and task force to enhance the state's energy infrastructure against cyber attacks. These bodies will assess, strategize, and train stakeholders on cyber security, particularly as smart technologies are integrated into the power supply system, increasing vulnerability to cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:11 IST
Gujarat Bolsters Cyber Shield for Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has announced the establishment of a core committee and a task force aimed at reinforcing the state's energy infrastructure against potential cyber threats.

This initiative will involve a comprehensive review, resulting in a strategic roadmap focusing on essential actions, training programs, and partnerships with academic institutions, to enhance cyber security further.

With modern systems like smart grids increasingly part of the state's energy architecture, this move underscores the urgent need to safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber vulnerabilities, ensuring robust defense mechanisms through coordinated state and national agency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025