Delhi's Power Surge: A Visionary Approach to Sustainable Energy

The Delhi government plans to invest Rs 17,000 crore in the next three years to enhance power infrastructure. The aim is to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality power supply across the capital. This initiative includes strengthening transmission lines, promoting solar energy, and adapting to rising electricity demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government is implementing a Rs 17,000 crore investment over three years to upgrade the capital's power infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a high-level review meeting discussing the action plan for the power sector until 2029, emphasizing solar energy's role in the clean energy future.

As Delhi's electricity demand rises, the government sees this as an opportunity to align the power system with future needs, focusing on sustainability and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

