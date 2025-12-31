Delhi's Power Surge: A Visionary Approach to Sustainable Energy

The Delhi government is implementing a Rs 17,000 crore investment over three years to upgrade the capital's power infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a high-level review meeting discussing the action plan for the power sector until 2029, emphasizing solar energy's role in the clean energy future.

As Delhi's electricity demand rises, the government sees this as an opportunity to align the power system with future needs, focusing on sustainability and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)