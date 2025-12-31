Leadership Transition in Gujarat Police: KLN Rao Takes Charge

Vikas Sahay, the Gujarat Director General of Police, concluded his distinguished career on Wednesday as he stepped down following an extended tenure. His departure marks the end of a notable chapter in the police service.

KLN Rao, a senior IPS officer hailing from the 1992 batch, has been appointed the new in-charge DGP. Before this pivotal role, Rao held the position of head of the Gujarat CID (Crime and Railways).

This leadership transition has been confirmed by a notification from the state Home Department, which entrusted Rao with temporary command until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)