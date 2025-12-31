Left Menu

Leadership Transition in Gujarat Police: KLN Rao Takes Charge

The Gujarat Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, retired after serving for a six-month extension period. Senior IPS officer KLN Rao from the 1992 batch has been appointed the in-charge DGP, taking over Sahay's duties. Rao is currently leading the Gujarat CID (Crime and Railways).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:14 IST
Leadership Transition in Gujarat Police: KLN Rao Takes Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vikas Sahay, the Gujarat Director General of Police, concluded his distinguished career on Wednesday as he stepped down following an extended tenure. His departure marks the end of a notable chapter in the police service.

KLN Rao, a senior IPS officer hailing from the 1992 batch, has been appointed the new in-charge DGP. Before this pivotal role, Rao held the position of head of the Gujarat CID (Crime and Railways).

This leadership transition has been confirmed by a notification from the state Home Department, which entrusted Rao with temporary command until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
3
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
4
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025