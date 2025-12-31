Left Menu

Ajay Singhal Takes Charge: Haryana's New Top Cop

Ajay Singhal, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, replacing O P Singh. With over three decades in service, Singhal has a distinguished career across various police departments, enhancing law enforcement effectiveness and public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:14 IST
Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal has been appointed the new Director General of Police for Haryana, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday. He succeeds O P Singh, who retired on the same day. Singhal previously led the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Union Public Service Commission provided a panel comprising three officers including Singhal for the state's top police job. Singhal, a 1992-batch officer and IIT Delhi alumnus, has an extensive 30-year career in policing, managing critical roles in law enforcement, crime control, and internal security.

Expressing gratitude toward Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Singhal emphasized his commitment to improving law enforcement effectiveness through modern technology, coordination, and transparency. He has received accolades for his leadership in enhancing anti-corruption measures and professional excellence within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

