Wall Street's Resilient Year: AI Boom and Trump Tariffs Shape Markets
Wall Street approaches the end of 2025 with mixed sentiments, marked by AI stock euphoria and volatility due to President Trump's tariffs. Nvidia reached a historic $5 trillion market cap, while Alphabet saw a 65% surge. Analysts predict broader growth in 2026 influenced by Trump's legislative actions.
As 2025 concludes, Wall Street is poised for a muted opening, yet the year ends robustly despite the turbulence. Key influences included President Donald Trump's tariffs, which initially caused market uncertainties, and a fervent rush into AI stocks, driving indexes to new heights.
Among the winners, Nvidia emerged as the first public company to achieve a $5 trillion valuation, while Alphabet experienced a remarkable 65% increase, its most significant jump since 2009. Wall Street's overall performance lagged, however, affected by tariff-induced global market turmoil in April, leaving investors wary earlier in the year.
Looking to 2026, analysts foresee economic growth extending across sectors, energized by legislative actions like Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill.' Despite challenges such as elevated tariffs and moderate inflation, Wall Street sustained its growth trajectory without descending into recession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
