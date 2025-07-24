Left Menu

NTPC Secures Approval for Rs 18,000 Crore Fundraising Through Debentures

NTPC has gained shareholder approval to raise Rs 18,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. This capital will be raised in up to 12 tranches within a year, following a special resolution. The funds are intended to support NTPC's ongoing capacity expansion requiring significant debt financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:42 IST
NTPC Secures Approval for Rs 18,000 Crore Fundraising Through Debentures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has announced a green signal from its shareholders to proceed with a massive Rs 18,000 crore funding strategy via non-convertible debentures. This financial maneuver aligns with the company's strategic expansion plans.

The funds are set to be raised across up to 12 tranches, utilizing a private placement method within a year of the resolution's passage, as stated in a regulatory filing. The decision was rooted in a special resolution left to postal ballot votes, which concluded on July 23 after a month-long remote e-voting process that began on June 24.

As NTPC continues to focus on expanding its operational capacity, these funds will play a crucial role in meeting its capital expenditure demands, primarily financed through debt. The company's management had previously laid the groundwork for this move with preemptive board approval on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025