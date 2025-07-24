NTPC Secures Approval for Rs 18,000 Crore Fundraising Through Debentures

State-owned power giant NTPC has announced a green signal from its shareholders to proceed with a massive Rs 18,000 crore funding strategy via non-convertible debentures. This financial maneuver aligns with the company's strategic expansion plans.

The funds are set to be raised across up to 12 tranches, utilizing a private placement method within a year of the resolution's passage, as stated in a regulatory filing. The decision was rooted in a special resolution left to postal ballot votes, which concluded on July 23 after a month-long remote e-voting process that began on June 24.

As NTPC continues to focus on expanding its operational capacity, these funds will play a crucial role in meeting its capital expenditure demands, primarily financed through debt. The company's management had previously laid the groundwork for this move with preemptive board approval on June 21.

