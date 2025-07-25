Emergency Landing: Averted Disaster on S7 Airlines Flight to Sochi

A Boeing-737 operated by S7 Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing back at Novosibirsk airport after discovering potential issues with the cabin pressure system. The plane, originally bound for Sochi, sent an emergency signal and circled to burn fuel before safely returning.

Flightradar24.com tracked the aircraft's unexpected maneuvers as it flew in large loops over Siberia. The emergency precaution underscores the challenges facing Russia's aviation industry, particularly in light of yesterday's tragic crash of an aging An-24 plane in Russia's Far East, which resulted in the loss of all 48 passengers.

Authorities, including the Western Siberian Transport Prosecutor's office, are closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, a replacement aircraft was prepared to carry the halted passengers to their intended destination, ensuring no further disruption to their travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)