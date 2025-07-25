Left Menu

Students Lead the Charge in Road Safety Campaign

Students are being positioned as key messengers in a new road safety campaign. A senior highway police official emphasized their ability to quickly learn and influence families. The initiative, 'Mission Suraksha', launched with the goal of reducing road accidents and fatalities by leveraging students' influential roles.

Updated: 25-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:25 IST
Students are at the forefront of a new road safety campaign as the most effective messengers of change, according to a senior highway police official. Due to their ability to learn rapidly and influence their families, students are crucial in promoting road safety.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Mission Suraksha' road safety initiative, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Highway Police) Kumud Kadam highlighted the important role students will play in building a culture of safety both at home and in society.

The campaign aims to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities by utilizing students as road safety ambassadors, making it a community-driven approach to enhancing traffic regulations adherence.

