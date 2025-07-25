Left Menu

Miraculous Recovery: Preterm Baby Overcomes Rare Intestinal Condition

A preterm baby girl born at 33 weeks faced life-threatening conditions, including Type 3b jejunal atresia and sepsis, at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. Under the expert care of Dr. Anilkumar P.L., she survived two surgeries and was discharged healthy, overcoming significant medical challenges despite initial complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:37 IST
Sakra Doctors Successfully Treats Complex Preterm Case of Rare Congenital Gut Disorder. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable medical journey, a preterm infant girl born at 33 weeks defied the odds to survive a rare and complex intestinal condition. She was admitted to Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, weighing just 1.76 kg and displaying signs of a severe infection known as sepsis, alongside a swollen abdomen.

Her initial diagnosis included Type 3b jejunal atresia, requiring immediate surgical intervention due to blocked small intestines and atypical blood supply. Guided by Dr. Anilkumar P.L., the hospital's Senior Consultant and Head of Paediatric Surgery, her critical condition necessitated ventilation and intensive NICU care, where she bravely endured further complications, including a drug-resistant E. coli infection.

Despite these challenges, the medical team performed intricate procedures such as a bowel lengthening technique, and through comprehensive NICU support, she steadily progressed. Eventually, overcoming anemia and nutritional deficits, she transitioned to full oral feeds. Her parents expressed profound gratitude for Sakra's unwavering support as they celebrated her recovery and discharge at a thriving weight of 2.06 kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

