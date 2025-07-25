India-UK FTA Set to Transform Trade Landscape Across Indian States

The recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement, also known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), is set to revolutionize trade between the two nations by removing tariffs and opening up markets.

Maharashtra's key regions, including Pune and Mumbai, are expected to witness a surge in exports of engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and apparel. Cities like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat will benefit from increased demand for pharmaceuticals and marine exports.

Tamil Nadu's textile and auto parts industries, predominantly located in Tiruppur and Chennai, and Karnataka's electronics sector, based in Bangalore, are among the sectors set to gain significantly. Additionally, northern states such as Punjab and Delhi will exploit tariff-free UK access to boost their textile and jewellery exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)