Investors' Wealth Wiped Out: Market Crashes Trigger Economic Alarm

The market turbulence over the past two days has significantly eroded investors' wealth, with a colossal Rs 8.67 lakh crore wiped out. The benchmark Sensex plunged 1.52%, hit by relentless foreign fund outflows and aggressive selling, especially in financial and IT stocks.

This market downfall has seen the 30-share BSE Sensex dip by 1,263.55 points or 1.52%, between sharp sell-offs and tepid corporate results. The market's capitalization has been severely affected, dropping to Rs 4,51,67,858.16 crore, equivalent to USD 5.22 trillion.

Industry experts point to global uncertainties and ongoing US-India trade stalemates as prime factors. Analysts indicate the elevated valuations in large-cap stocks and significant net short positions by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) as exacerbating the downtrend.

