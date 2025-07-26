EIB Invests €20M in Greek Foodtech STIQ to Scale AI-Powered Cloud Kitchens

In a major vote of confidence for Greece’s technology and startup ecosystem, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €20 million investment in STIQ, an Athens-based foodtech company revolutionizing food delivery through AI-driven cloud kitchen technology. The deal, backed by the InvestEU programme, aims to accelerate the company's research, development, and international expansion, propelling its innovative model across the European market.

This strategic investment highlights the EIB’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and cohesion in Europe, particularly in regions with high potential but limited access to venture funding. STIQ becomes a standout example of how smart capital deployment can drive forward-looking entrepreneurship while addressing food system resilience, urban logistics, and sustainable dining.

Backing Europe’s Digital and Sustainable Food Future

The financing package is structured as venture debt with quasi-equity features, allowing STIQ to retain flexibility while accelerating growth. The investment falls under the “Future Technologies” window of the InvestEU programme, which is dedicated to boosting advanced digital services and AI capabilities across the continent.

“This investment reflects the EIB’s firm commitment to supporting innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship across Europe,” said Yiannis Tsakiris, EIB Vice-President. “STIQ is reshaping the food delivery model through technology, and we are proud to support a Greek company that is building scalable, sustainable solutions with European reach.”

This marks a significant moment for early-stage tech ventures in Southern and Eastern Europe, where access to growth capital has traditionally been constrained. With the EIB’s support, STIQ is now well-positioned to become a European leader in smart food logistics, offering a scalable solution to modern dining challenges.

STIQ: A Smart Culinary Ecosystem in the Making

Founded in 2022, STIQ has quickly risen to prominence with its cloud kitchen model, combining software, logistics, and food preparation under a single digital-first platform. It currently operates five smart kitchens in Athens, serving over 20 digital restaurant brands such as Protein Garden, Healthy Concept, Dinas, and others, catering to a combined market of three million residents.

Key innovations driving STIQ’s success include:

AI-powered demand forecasting for precise planning and resource optimization

Dynamic menu engineering to adapt offerings based on real-time data

Inventory optimization to cut waste and maximize efficiency

Smart routing and grouped deliveries using electric fleets, reducing both CO₂ emissions and delivery times

Zero-waste operational targets supported by robust food safety and quality assurance

With a team of 200 employees, the company plans to scale to 30 hubs across Europe by 2029, focusing on affordable, healthy, and tech-enabled dining options.

“We’re leading a new era of healthy eating by blending AI and culinary excellence,” said Konstantinos Davaris, Founder and CEO of STIQ. “Our vision is to make nutritious, sustainable food accessible for everyone. With the EIB’s support, we can now expand this vision to communities across Europe.”

Aligned with EU Policy Goals

The EIB’s backing of STIQ addresses multiple EU strategic priorities, including:

Advancing artificial intelligence and next-generation digital technologies

Boosting food system resilience through data-driven innovation

Reducing environmental impact in urban logistics

Promoting cohesion and entrepreneurship in underfunded regions

The InvestEU programme plays a central role in closing financing gaps in sectors like foodtech, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. By directing capital toward high-impact ventures such as STIQ, it fosters sustainable innovation and supports Europe’s digital sovereignty.

A Model for the Future of Fast-Casual Dining

STIQ’s integrated approach to foodtech is not only a disruptor in the delivery space but also a blueprint for the future of fast-casual dining. By combining AI, cloud infrastructure, and sustainability practices, it creates an ecosystem where technology serves both consumer convenience and public health goals.

Each STIQ kitchen operates as a centralized, high-efficiency hub, allowing for multiple cuisine brands to be prepared and delivered from a single location. This results in a lower operational footprint, higher resource utilization, and better food quality control.

As urban populations grow and demand for healthy, affordable delivery options increases, models like STIQ’s will be essential for balancing consumer expectations with environmental and economic pressures.

Looking Ahead

With this funding, STIQ is set to expand into new EU markets, building out a network of AI-powered kitchens while maintaining its core values of sustainability, affordability, and quality. Its growth promises not only to transform how food is delivered but also to advance the EU’s goals for digital innovation and climate action.

The partnership with the EIB also reinforces Greece’s emerging status as a tech innovation hub, attracting EU-level investments that foster job creation, entrepreneurship, and smart urban development.