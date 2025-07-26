African Union Applauds France’s Move Toward Palestinian State Recognition

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has officially welcomed the recent announcement by President Emmanuel Macron of France, expressing his intention to formally recognise the State of Palestine. This declaration, viewed as a potential turning point in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has been lauded by the AU as a reaffirmation of global commitment to justice, sovereignty, and peace in the Middle East.

President Macron’s announcement signals a notable shift in France’s diplomatic posture and places it among a growing group of countries increasingly supportive of Palestinian statehood, amid ongoing hostilities and diplomatic stalemates.

Alignment with Africa’s Principled Stand on Palestinian Self-Determination

The African Union has long championed the rights of the Palestinian people. During the Thirty-Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held on 15–16 February 2025 in Addis Ababa, African leaders collectively reiterated their unwavering support for Palestine’s inalienable rights, particularly their right to self-determination, independence, and sovereign statehood.

Chairperson Youssouf noted that France’s declaration was in line with Africa’s enduring position and its historical solidarity with the Palestinian cause, a stance rooted in the continent’s own anti-colonial legacy and commitment to international law and multilateralism.

“We consider France’s initiative a courageous and principled step toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution. It echoes Africa’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations,” stated the Chairperson.

Reinforcing the Path to a Two-State Solution

At the heart of the African Union’s policy framework is the endorsement of a two-State solution, wherein Israel and Palestine coexist as independent, sovereign nations, living side by side in peace, within internationally recognised borders.

Chairperson Youssouf emphasised that any sustainable peace in the region must be grounded in:

Respect for international law

Implementation of UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions

Protection of human rights and humanitarian norms

Recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state

He also highlighted the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the illegal expansion of Israeli settlements, and the need for unimpeded access to basic services and freedom of movement for Palestinians—all essential pillars of a just peace.

Encouraging Global Momentum for Palestinian Recognition

The AU Chairperson took the opportunity to call on other members of the international community to follow France’s lead by formally recognising the State of Palestine. He noted that a growing number of countries, including several in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, have already done so, creating a strong foundation for broader diplomatic recognition at the United Nations and other global forums.

“The time has come for the world to translate principles into action,” Youssouf urged. “We must move beyond symbolic support and toward tangible political recognition that affirms the dignity and rights of the Palestinian people.”

Africa’s Historic Solidarity with Palestine

The African Union’s support for Palestine is not new. Several African nations were among the earliest to recognise the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and have maintained strong bilateral ties with the Palestinian Authority. During the apartheid era in South Africa, Palestinian leaders drew parallels between their struggle and the African liberation movements, fostering enduring bonds of solidarity.

Over the years, AU member states have regularly used international platforms—including the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN General Assembly, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation—to advocate for Palestinian sovereignty and peace.

Toward a Just and Peaceful Middle East

As global diplomacy seeks renewed traction in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, France’s pledge is expected to rekindle international dialogue. The African Union remains committed to playing a constructive diplomatic role, offering both moral authority and practical support through South-South cooperation, peacebuilding experience, and institutional advocacy.

Chairperson Youssouf concluded by urging all stakeholders—regional, international, and intergovernmental—to seize this opportunity to revive negotiations, halt the cycles of violence, and establish conditions for enduring peace and mutual coexistence.