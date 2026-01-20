Newsom Critiques Europe's Trump Response at Davos
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Europe's reaction to US President Donald Trump regarding tariffs imposed due to support for Greenland. At the Davos Forum, he urged Europeans to take a firm stance against Trump's threats. Newsom emphasized the need for backbone in global diplomacy.
On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed strong criticism of Europe's reaction to US President Donald Trump, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Addressing the media, Newsom challenged Europeans to take a stronger stand against Trump's threats of tariffs concerning support for Greenland.
"Have a backbone," Newsom urged, highlighting the necessity for resilience in addressing diplomatic challenges with the US president.
