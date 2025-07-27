Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Aims for Double-Digit Profit Growth Amid Strong Q1 Performance

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India plans to maintain a double-digit profit growth this fiscal, capitalizing on a strong Q1 performance. With robust plans to add 1,000 rooms to their inventory and expand internationally, the company is determined to meet its strategic growth targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to sustain momentum, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) is targeting double-digit growth in consolidated profits for the remainder of the fiscal year, following an impressive Q1 performance. Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat attributes the growth to strong domestic operations and asserts inventory expansions are on track.

MHRIL reported an 18% rise in Q1 profits; consolidated profit after tax reached Rs 7.2 crore compared to Rs 6.1 crore the previous year. The company's ambitions include adding 1,000 rooms to its portfolio, aiming for a total of 10,000 by FY30. The expansion involves new resorts in Maharashtra and international operations.

Despite challenges in Europe, including economic instability in Finland and geopolitical tensions, Bhat remains optimistic about maintaining a steady member addition rate. The company added 3,000 members in Q1 alone, with a cumulative base of 5,794 keys across 126 resorts worldwide as of June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

