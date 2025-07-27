Left Menu

Tripura Races Against Time to Repair Key Highway Before Durga Puja

The Tripura government has urged NHIDCL to expedite repairs of the Assam-Agartala National Highway ahead of the Durga Puja festival. Following reports on the poor road conditions, officials conducted an on-site inspection. Repairs are prioritized on a war footing, with calls for high-level oversight and sustainable road planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:17 IST
The Tripura government has urgently requested the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to expedite the repair work on the Assam-Agartala National Highway (NH-8) ahead of Durga Puja, scheduled to begin on September 29. The appeal follows concerns over the highway's deteriorating condition, particularly the stretch between Kumarghat and Churaibari in Unakoti and North districts.

On Saturday, Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary Kiran Gitte, accompanied by senior officials from NHIDCL and state PWD, conducted an inspection of the highway. Gitte highlighted the urgent need for repairs due to severe monsoon-induced damage, pushing for completion before the major festival. Chief Minister Manik Saha has echoed this urgency, emphasizing 'war footing' repairs following major damage reports.

Separately, West Tripura MP and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb engaged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to deploy high-level officials for a comprehensive assessment. Plans for constructing durable RCC roads that withstand heavy rainfall are in the works, aiming at ensuring long-term road sustainability in the region.

