Left Menu

The Rising Demand for Educated Domestic Helpers: A Shift in India's Household Job Market

A report by WorkIndia highlights a significant rise in demand for educated domestic helpers in India, driven by dual-income households and urbanization. The demand has spiked across various education levels, with notable increases in 12th pass and graduate maids. Tier II and III cities show remarkable growth in maid job postings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:30 IST
The Rising Demand for Educated Domestic Helpers: A Shift in India's Household Job Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for educated house help in India has increased significantly, largely fueled by the rise of dual-income households who rely on outsourced assistance for daily chores, according to a new report. The findings, released by recruitment platform WorkIndia, indicate a notable shift in the job market for domestic helpers.

The report highlights that roles for maids with varying education levels have seen a sharp rise in the 2024 calendar year compared to the previous year. The demand for those with education below the 10th grade increased by 112 per cent. In contrast, 12th pass candidates witnessed a staggering 255 per cent rise, while graduates saw a 102 per cent increase in opportunities.

The report suggests a growing preference among employers for more educated individuals to undertake roles requiring higher trust, such as childcare and elderly care. This trend is evident in the higher demand for educated maids in tier II and III cities, which shows a substantial growth of over 100 per cent, reflecting the evolving domestic employment ecosystem and economic demands in non-metro areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025