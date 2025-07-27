The Rising Demand for Educated Domestic Helpers: A Shift in India's Household Job Market

The demand for educated house help in India has increased significantly, largely fueled by the rise of dual-income households who rely on outsourced assistance for daily chores, according to a new report. The findings, released by recruitment platform WorkIndia, indicate a notable shift in the job market for domestic helpers.

The report highlights that roles for maids with varying education levels have seen a sharp rise in the 2024 calendar year compared to the previous year. The demand for those with education below the 10th grade increased by 112 per cent. In contrast, 12th pass candidates witnessed a staggering 255 per cent rise, while graduates saw a 102 per cent increase in opportunities.

The report suggests a growing preference among employers for more educated individuals to undertake roles requiring higher trust, such as childcare and elderly care. This trend is evident in the higher demand for educated maids in tier II and III cities, which shows a substantial growth of over 100 per cent, reflecting the evolving domestic employment ecosystem and economic demands in non-metro areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)