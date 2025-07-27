Left Menu

Search Effort Underway for Missing Plane off California Coast

Authorities search for three people aboard a private twin-engine plane that crashed off central California. The Beech 95-B55 Baron left San Carlos airport and vanished near Monterrey. Emergency services, including the US Coast Guard, are involved. Debris was found near Pacific Grove. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pacificgrove | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:12 IST
Authorities are on the hunt for three individuals who were on a private twin-engine plane that crashed off the coast of central California. Emergency services responded swiftly after a lost radar alert and 911 calls flooded in from residents, as reported by KSBW-TV.

According to eyewitnesses, an aircraft engine was heard revving before a splash was noticed in the waters near Pacific Grove. The Beech 95-B55 Baron aircraft had departed from San Carlos airport at 10:11 pm local time and disappeared from radar at 10:37 pm near Monterrey, per FlightAware.com data.

The search effort saw multiple agencies joining hands, including the US Coast Guard and California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Debris from the aircraft has been identified washing up onshore, with the plane suspected to have crashed approximately 183 to 274 meters from the coast. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

