Surging Ahead: The Lucrative Growth of E-Commerce in Beauty and Personal Care

The global beauty and personal care e-commerce sector is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating an almost 50% growth over the next five years. This is according to a report by DIGITAL & TRENDS, which spotlights the consistent rise in online sales since 2018, expected to continue through to 2029.

The report outlines a steady increase in market revenue from USD 115.23 billion in 2018 to a projected USD 338.93 billion by 2029. The upward trajectory experienced a slight hiccup in 2022 but has since rebounded, showcasing robust growth figures year-on-year, with a forecast of USD 257.54 billion in 2025 growing to USD 327.22 billion in 2028.

Breaking down market segments, personal care remains the dominant force, followed by cosmetics and skincare. Interestingly, although beauty tech is the smallest segment, it's gaining traction. The report highlights that developed countries like the United States, Japan, and Brazil lead in online beauty and cosmetics traffic, while India is seeing notable growth at a 2.7% year-on-year increase. This trend underscores a global shift towards digital adoption in beauty and personal care shopping, bolstered by increasing product variety and accessibility.

