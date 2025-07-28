Brahma Tank's Founders x Funders Event: Pioneering Business Growth

On July 27, 2025, Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation hosted the unique Founders x Funders Meet at the Royal Plaza in Delhi, marking a new chapter in entrepreneurial networks. The event attracted some of India's most dynamic entrepreneurs, offering a platform for vibrant idea exchanges and groundbreaking mentorship experiences.

Brahma Tank, an established angel investing firm, has consistently demonstrated its faith in emerging startups through its strategic investments, which have propelled many into significant successes. The event unfolded in two phases: a gathering of Brahma Tank's invested companies and a pitching opportunity for new entrepreneurs seeking funding. Many secured Brahma Tank as their investing partner, underscoring the event's impactful nature.

Gurmeet Likhari, Founder of Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, emphasized the organization's commitment to societal betterment through business acumen and mentoring promising entrepreneurs. The event also highlighted the Likhari Foundation's initiatives, including empowering underprivileged girls with skills and seed funding to initiate their entrepreneurial journeys, creating a strong 'Sisterhood' community.

Key participants like Krish Singh of CureAble and Harish Neotia of Crazy Shots, both funded by Brahma Tank, shared their gratitude for the support. Success stories were shared, highlighting personalized therapies for children and strategic brand growth, which were sharpened by the insights from leaders like Gurmeet Likhari.

The event was a blend of networking, collaboration, and the unveiling of opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to refine strategies, connect with investors, and secure funding pivotal for scaling their ventures. With ongoing support from Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, this vibrant ecosystem continues to push businesses towards filling crucial market gaps and achieving significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)