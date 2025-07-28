Left Menu

Brahma Tank's Founders x Funders Event: Pioneering Business Growth

Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation hosted the groundbreaking Founders x Funders Meet in Delhi, facilitating networking between dynamic entrepreneurs and investors. The event combined idea sharing, mentorship, and funding opportunities, fostering entrepreneurial growth and social empowerment, particularly for underprivileged girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:08 IST
Brahma Tank's Founders x Funders Event: Pioneering Business Growth
Founders x Funders Meet: Brahma Tank & Likhari Foundation Event Brings Innovative Entrepreneurs Together. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On July 27, 2025, Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation hosted the unique Founders x Funders Meet at the Royal Plaza in Delhi, marking a new chapter in entrepreneurial networks. The event attracted some of India's most dynamic entrepreneurs, offering a platform for vibrant idea exchanges and groundbreaking mentorship experiences.

Brahma Tank, an established angel investing firm, has consistently demonstrated its faith in emerging startups through its strategic investments, which have propelled many into significant successes. The event unfolded in two phases: a gathering of Brahma Tank's invested companies and a pitching opportunity for new entrepreneurs seeking funding. Many secured Brahma Tank as their investing partner, underscoring the event's impactful nature.

Gurmeet Likhari, Founder of Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, emphasized the organization's commitment to societal betterment through business acumen and mentoring promising entrepreneurs. The event also highlighted the Likhari Foundation's initiatives, including empowering underprivileged girls with skills and seed funding to initiate their entrepreneurial journeys, creating a strong 'Sisterhood' community.

Key participants like Krish Singh of CureAble and Harish Neotia of Crazy Shots, both funded by Brahma Tank, shared their gratitude for the support. Success stories were shared, highlighting personalized therapies for children and strategic brand growth, which were sharpened by the insights from leaders like Gurmeet Likhari.

The event was a blend of networking, collaboration, and the unveiling of opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to refine strategies, connect with investors, and secure funding pivotal for scaling their ventures. With ongoing support from Brahma Tank and Likhari Foundation, this vibrant ecosystem continues to push businesses towards filling crucial market gaps and achieving significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025