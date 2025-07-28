Arvind SmartSpaces Reports Big Leap in Quarterly Profit

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, which soared nearly fourfold to Rs 11.18 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This marks a significant rise from the Rs 2.91 crore net profit reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's total income rose to Rs 106.39 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 71.21 crore in the corresponding timeframe of the prior year.

Arvind SmartSpaces, a part of the Lalbhai Group, boasts real estate projects in major Indian metropolitan areas including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Pune, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company recorded a total profit of Rs 110.49 crore on a total income of Rs 736.11 crore.