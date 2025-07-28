Left Menu

Arvind SmartSpaces Reports Big Leap in Quarterly Profit

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd reported a significant increase in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal, with figures nearly quadrupling to Rs 11.18 crore. The firm's total income also rose considerably, marking growth in its real estate ventures across key Indian cities.

Updated: 28-07-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, which soared nearly fourfold to Rs 11.18 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This marks a significant rise from the Rs 2.91 crore net profit reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's total income rose to Rs 106.39 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 71.21 crore in the corresponding timeframe of the prior year.

Arvind SmartSpaces, a part of the Lalbhai Group, boasts real estate projects in major Indian metropolitan areas including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Pune, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company recorded a total profit of Rs 110.49 crore on a total income of Rs 736.11 crore.

