Blue Economy Key to India’s Future Growth, Says Dr Jitendra Singh at IISF

Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh described India’s oceans as a vast, underutilized national asset, stating that the blue economy has the potential to emerge as a major engine for India’s future growth. He was delivering the keynote address at the session “Blue Economy, Oceans, Poles, Earth and Ecology – Sagarika, the Tale of Earth Sciences” during the India International Science Festival (IISF).

Blue Economy Identified as a National Priority

The Minister noted that although oceans have always been embedded in India’s civilizational history—from maritime trade to cultural exchange—systematic national efforts to unlock their scientific and economic potential have accelerated only in recent years.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Independence Day addresses in 2023 and 2024 underscored the blue economy as a critical national priority, signaling that the oceans would play a decisive role in India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

India’s Vast Maritime Advantage

Dr. Jitendra Singh outlined India’s formidable maritime geography:

Over 11,000 km of coastline

An Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.37 million sq. km

Marine territory nearly 60% the size of India’s landmass

Despite these advantages, he observed that the ocean economy's share in national value creation remains limited, emphasizing the need to look beyond land-based resources for the nation’s next phase of growth.

Deep Ocean Mission: The Backbone of India’s Ocean Strategy

The Minister identified the Deep Ocean Mission as a critical programme for:

Institutionalizing marine research

Supporting exploration of deep-sea minerals and biodiversity

Advancing underwater technologies

Building India’s capacity in ocean-based industries

He noted that the oceans hold immense reserves of:

Minerals and rare metals

Marine biodiversity

Fisheries and protein resources

Pharmacological compounds with therapeutic potential

These resources could significantly strengthen India’s food security, biotech capabilities, and industrial innovation.

Ocean-Based Energy: A Pathway to Clean, Sustainable Power

Dr. Singh highlighted several renewable energy opportunities emerging from the oceans:

Offshore wind energy

Ocean-based solar power systems

Tidal and wave energy generation

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC)

Salinity Gradient Power (Blue Energy)

These technologies, he said, can play a crucial role in India’s clean energy transition, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and opening new industrial sectors.

Emerging Challenges: Climate and Non-Climate Threats

The Minister also cautioned against growing marine and coastal challenges, including:

Climate-driven threats

Coastal erosion

Marine heatwaves

Intensified cyclones

Sea-level rise

Non-climatic concerns

Marine plastic pollution

Chemical contamination

Overfishing and habitat degradation

He called for better resource mapping, precision monitoring, and greater private-sector participation to address these threats responsibly and sustainably.

Strategic and Geopolitical Dimensions

Emphasizing the strategic importance of oceans, Dr. Singh said that the blue economy strengthens India’s geopolitical position:

Enhancing maritime connectivity

Expanding deep-sea exploration capabilities

Strengthening naval preparedness

Supporting marine biotechnology and drug discovery

Creating new economic corridors in the Indo-Pacific region

A robust ocean strategy, he said, would elevate India’s influence in the evolving global order.

Call for Integrated Action Across Sectors

The session was attended by senior scientific and administrative leaders, including:

The Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

The Chief Secretary of the Government of Haryana

Participants emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among:

Government departments

Research institutions

Marine scientists and oceanographers

Industry and private innovators

Such collaboration, they noted, is essential for converting scientific insights into sustainable economic opportunities.

A Call for Responsible Exploration

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by urging all stakeholders to pursue responsible and sustainable exploration of ocean resources.

“The decisions we take today will determine India’s economic and ecological future,” he said, stressing that the blue economy represents one of the most promising frontiers for national prosperity.