Blue Economy Key to India’s Future Growth, Says Dr Jitendra Singh at IISF
Despite these advantages, he observed that the ocean economy's share in national value creation remains limited, emphasizing the need to look beyond land-based resources for the nation’s next phase of growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh described India’s oceans as a vast, underutilized national asset, stating that the blue economy has the potential to emerge as a major engine for India’s future growth. He was delivering the keynote address at the session “Blue Economy, Oceans, Poles, Earth and Ecology – Sagarika, the Tale of Earth Sciences” during the India International Science Festival (IISF).
Blue Economy Identified as a National Priority
The Minister noted that although oceans have always been embedded in India’s civilizational history—from maritime trade to cultural exchange—systematic national efforts to unlock their scientific and economic potential have accelerated only in recent years.
He highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Independence Day addresses in 2023 and 2024 underscored the blue economy as a critical national priority, signaling that the oceans would play a decisive role in India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.
India’s Vast Maritime Advantage
Dr. Jitendra Singh outlined India’s formidable maritime geography:
-
Over 11,000 km of coastline
-
An Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.37 million sq. km
-
Marine territory nearly 60% the size of India’s landmass
Deep Ocean Mission: The Backbone of India’s Ocean Strategy
The Minister identified the Deep Ocean Mission as a critical programme for:
-
Institutionalizing marine research
-
Supporting exploration of deep-sea minerals and biodiversity
-
Advancing underwater technologies
-
Building India’s capacity in ocean-based industries
He noted that the oceans hold immense reserves of:
-
Minerals and rare metals
-
Marine biodiversity
-
Fisheries and protein resources
-
Pharmacological compounds with therapeutic potential
These resources could significantly strengthen India’s food security, biotech capabilities, and industrial innovation.
Ocean-Based Energy: A Pathway to Clean, Sustainable Power
Dr. Singh highlighted several renewable energy opportunities emerging from the oceans:
-
Offshore wind energy
-
Ocean-based solar power systems
-
Tidal and wave energy generation
-
Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC)
-
Salinity Gradient Power (Blue Energy)
These technologies, he said, can play a crucial role in India’s clean energy transition, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and opening new industrial sectors.
Emerging Challenges: Climate and Non-Climate Threats
The Minister also cautioned against growing marine and coastal challenges, including:
Climate-driven threats
-
Coastal erosion
-
Marine heatwaves
-
Intensified cyclones
-
Sea-level rise
Non-climatic concerns
-
Marine plastic pollution
-
Chemical contamination
-
Overfishing and habitat degradation
He called for better resource mapping, precision monitoring, and greater private-sector participation to address these threats responsibly and sustainably.
Strategic and Geopolitical Dimensions
Emphasizing the strategic importance of oceans, Dr. Singh said that the blue economy strengthens India’s geopolitical position:
-
Enhancing maritime connectivity
-
Expanding deep-sea exploration capabilities
-
Strengthening naval preparedness
-
Supporting marine biotechnology and drug discovery
-
Creating new economic corridors in the Indo-Pacific region
A robust ocean strategy, he said, would elevate India’s influence in the evolving global order.
Call for Integrated Action Across Sectors
The session was attended by senior scientific and administrative leaders, including:
-
The Secretary, Department of Biotechnology
-
The Chief Secretary of the Government of Haryana
Participants emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among:
-
Government departments
-
Research institutions
-
Marine scientists and oceanographers
-
Industry and private innovators
Such collaboration, they noted, is essential for converting scientific insights into sustainable economic opportunities.
A Call for Responsible Exploration
Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by urging all stakeholders to pursue responsible and sustainable exploration of ocean resources.
“The decisions we take today will determine India’s economic and ecological future,” he said, stressing that the blue economy represents one of the most promising frontiers for national prosperity.