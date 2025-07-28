Tech Revolution: Filo Drives Academic Success in Jharkhand's Government Schools

Ranchi, Jharkhand—Government schools in the state have recorded unprecedented academic success through the Sampurna Shiksha Kavach program, powered by the AI-backed platform, Filo. The initiative offers continuous, live access to personal tutors for students, elevating districts like Latehar to the top of state education rankings.

Supported by district administrations, the program has transformed learning environments, particularly focusing on board exams and competitive tests. Latehar district climbed from 13th place in 2023 to 1st in the 2025 Jharkhand Academic Council results, even receiving the Gold Award at the National E-Governance Awards. Koderma followed closely with successful JEE qualifiers.

This tech-driven approach has not only assisted toppers but also average students, enhancing the overall education landscape. In addition, it has inspired many students, especially girls, to consider future career paths. With over 30,000 students using the platform, the results reflect significant progress, especially in underserved regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)