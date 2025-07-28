Left Menu

Tech Revolution: Filo Drives Academic Success in Jharkhand's Government Schools

Government schools in Jharkhand witness remarkable academic improvements, thanks to the AI-powered Sampurna Shiksha Kavach by Filo. With 24x7 access to live tutors, districts like Latehar and Koderma climb state rankings; students receive real-time assistance, leading to national awards and higher board exam pass rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:04 IST
Tech Revolution: Filo Drives Academic Success in Jharkhand's Government Schools
How a 24X7 Learning Model Lifted Jharkhand Govt Schools to Top of State Rankings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi, Jharkhand—Government schools in the state have recorded unprecedented academic success through the Sampurna Shiksha Kavach program, powered by the AI-backed platform, Filo. The initiative offers continuous, live access to personal tutors for students, elevating districts like Latehar to the top of state education rankings.

Supported by district administrations, the program has transformed learning environments, particularly focusing on board exams and competitive tests. Latehar district climbed from 13th place in 2023 to 1st in the 2025 Jharkhand Academic Council results, even receiving the Gold Award at the National E-Governance Awards. Koderma followed closely with successful JEE qualifiers.

This tech-driven approach has not only assisted toppers but also average students, enhancing the overall education landscape. In addition, it has inspired many students, especially girls, to consider future career paths. With over 30,000 students using the platform, the results reflect significant progress, especially in underserved regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

