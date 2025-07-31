Coal India Sees 20% Drop in Profit Amid Lower Sales

Coal India, the nation's largest coal-producing company, announced a sharp fall in profit by over 20% for the June quarter, primarily affected by diminished sales. The recorded net profit was Rs 8,734.17 crore, down from Rs 10,943.55 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company revealed that its total income dropped to Rs 37,458.05 crore from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Sales figures indicated a decline to Rs 31,880.43 crore compared to Rs 33,170.13 crore in FY25's April-June span.

Despite increased expenses rising to Rs 25,893.12 crore, Coal India's board declared a first interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 5.50 per equity share. The record date for shareholders' dividend eligibility is set for August 6, with the payment scheduled by August 30.

