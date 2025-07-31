Air India Under Scrutiny: Repeated Technical Glitches Halt Flights
Technical issues plagued two Air India flights, including a London-bound Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 that aborted takeoff from Delhi. An A321 aircraft returned to the bay due to another issue. The airline is under regulatory scrutiny after violations were found, including after a fatal crash last month.
- Country:
- India
Air India's operations hit another snag on Thursday when technical difficulties affected at least two flights. A London-bound Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aborted its takeoff at Delhi airport, according to insiders.
In a separate incident, an Air India A321 plane returned to the bay after encountering issues during taxiing in Delhi, delaying its flight to Amritsar. Airline spokespersons stated that the aircraft returned to the bay due to a suspected technical fault, following standard procedures.
These events come as the airline faces heightened scrutiny from the DGCA, especially following a June crash that claimed 260 lives. Air India acknowledged recent regulatory findings and committed to replying to DGCA with corrective actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India completes inspection of locking mechanism of fuel control switches in Boeing 787 planes; no issues found: Airline Official.
Air India Clears Boeing 787 Fuel Switch Inspection
Air India's Thorough Inspection of Boeing 787 Fuel Switches: No Flaws Detected
FAA Dismisses Mechanical Fault in Air India Boeing 787 Crash Investigation
Uzbek Businesswoman Arrested for Luxury Handbag Theft at Delhi Airport