Tata Steel's Strategic Cost Cutbacks Aim to Boost Profit Margins

Tata Steel plans to maintain profitability through a cost takeout program amidst global economic challenges. The company has doubled its net profit in Q1 and aims to cut Rs 11,500 crore in expenses. Despite fluctuating demand, Tata Steel expects continued revenue improvement, focusing on cost efficiencies, especially in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:35 IST
Tata Steel is set on maintaining its profitability through a cost reduction strategy in the coming quarters of this fiscal year, according to CFO Koushik Chatterjee. The company saw its consolidated net profit soar to Rs 2,007.36 crore during the June quarter despite global economic volatility.

CEO & Md T V Narendran attributed the strong quarterly performance to increased steel realisations and strategic cost cutbacks. The firm managed a sequential improvement in margins by around 200 basis points, demonstrating resilience amid challenging demand and tariff uncertainties.

In the upcoming quarters, Tata Steel plans further cost reductions and anticipates increased revenue, particularly in Europe, while the impact of U.S. tariffs remains negligible due to limited direct exports. The company aims to cut costs by Rs 11,500 crore across geographies, focusing on addressable expenses.

