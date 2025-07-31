Left Menu

Ceinsys Tech Achieves Robust Q1 Growth Driven by Major Projects

Ceinsys Tech reported a substantial Rs 31.6 crore profit for Q1, soaring from Rs 11.91 crore the previous year. Revenue surged to Rs 156.60 crore, driven by big infrastructure projects like the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking and IoT-based Jal Jeevan Mission, both awarded by the Maharashtra Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:46 IST
Ceinsys Tech Achieves Robust Q1 Growth Driven by Major Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infra Tech firm Ceinsys Tech has reported a significant jump in profits, declaring a Rs 31.6 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter, a notable rise from Rs 11.91 crore in the same period last year.

The company attributed their revenue surge to Rs 156.60 crore, up from Rs 73.84 crore last year, to the execution of key infrastructure projects secured for FY25. This includes the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project and an Internet of Things (IoT)-based Water and Sanitation initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

CEO Prashant Kamat emphasized the quality of mandates, signifying a promising pipeline and sustained growth trajectory for Ceinsys Tech. As of June 30, 2025, their order book is valued at Rs 1,197 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025