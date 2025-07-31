Ceinsys Tech Achieves Robust Q1 Growth Driven by Major Projects

Infra Tech firm Ceinsys Tech has reported a significant jump in profits, declaring a Rs 31.6 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the June quarter, a notable rise from Rs 11.91 crore in the same period last year.

The company attributed their revenue surge to Rs 156.60 crore, up from Rs 73.84 crore last year, to the execution of key infrastructure projects secured for FY25. This includes the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project and an Internet of Things (IoT)-based Water and Sanitation initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

CEO Prashant Kamat emphasized the quality of mandates, signifying a promising pipeline and sustained growth trajectory for Ceinsys Tech. As of June 30, 2025, their order book is valued at Rs 1,197 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)